Every child starting primary school in the North East borough of Gateshead this September will be offered free school dinners for one week in a bid to convince more parents to sign up for them.

It is the third year running the council has been running the £15,000-a-year scheme which, it says, has seen a surge in the number of pupils continuing to eat the £2-a-day cooked meals. Of those families who already qualify for free dinners, 20% are currently not taking them up.

It follows a national drive earlier this year to ban packed lunches in schools after a government report called the School Food Plan said they were too often not nutritious enough.

BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast heard from Dale Robson who oversees catering for Gateshead Council. He said: "It helps us demonstrate the quality of modern day school catering and also underlines the importance of providing children with the fuel they need for a busy school day."