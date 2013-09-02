'I was bullied my whole school life'

Video

Online bullying has hit the headlines in recent months and new figures suggest that one in four children know someone who has been bullied on the internet or via a mobile phone during the summer holidays.

Researchers from the Diana Award anti-bullying charity also found more than four in five young people believe that the problem is getting worse.

Breakfast's Graham Satchell went to meet Kate Watson, who was bullied physically at school and then later by pupils using a social media site. She tried to take her own life but has since recovered, left school and is working.