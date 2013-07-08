Revised national curriculum rushed in?

Video

A revised national curriculum for schools in England is to be published later, with the aim of catching up with the world's best education systems.

Prime Minister David Cameron says this "revolution in education" is vital for the country's economic prosperity.

Dr Mary Bousted, general secretary of the Association of Teachers and Lecturers, explained to Today programme presenter Sarah Montague her criticisms of Education Secretary Michael Gove's revisions to the curriculum for five to 16-year-olds.

"The birth of this revised national curriculum is rushed in. They outrage most of the profession and they outrage most of the commentators," she said.

"This is no way to do policy," she added

Baroness Pauline Perry, a Conservative politician and educationalist, explained why she supports the new curriculum.

"We are going to produce a generation which is really finally fitted with the skills and the knowledge that they need to get jobs," she said.

First broadcast on the Today programme on Monday 8 July 2013.