Iron Maiden
Heavy metal university degree course launched

Heavy metal music is about to go academic with the launch of the UK's first degree course on the subject.

From September, students at New College Nottingham will analyse music from Megadeth to Metallica with the help of tutor Liam Maloy.

Ben Schofield reports.

  • 12 May 2013