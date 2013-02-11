Video

Cookery lessons are to be made compulsory in England for children between seven and 14.

The Government has accepted recommendations from a review conducted by Henry Dimbleby and John Vincent - the restaurateurs leading the School Food Plan, which aims to improve children's diets.

Until now, only primary schools have had to give basic lessons about food preparation and hygiene, as part of the Design and Technology curriculum.

"Children will be taught the basics about nutrition," so they will be able to cook a meal for their family, John Vincent explained.

Anita Cormac, food education specialist, told Today presenter Sarah Montague that a move to make this compulsory in schools, is something that she has been campaigning for, for the last 15 years.

"We need to be supporting teachers in this," she said.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme on Monday 11 February 2013.