You paid how much for that photocopier?

At least 169 schools across the UK have fallen victim to a rip-off that has seen them massively overcharged for IT equipment and left with debts of up to £1.9m. More than 70,000 students are affected.

Some schools have been left on the verge of closure as a result of cutbacks required to meet the payments.

While some schools fell victim to mis-selling companies, others just paid grossly inflated prices for their equipment leases.

Paul Kenyon from the BBC's Panorama programme met with an school IT leasing expert to get a sense of what some of the technology that schools have bought - from photocopiers to computers to printers - should actually have cost.

Panorama: Reading, Writing and Rip-offs, BBC One, Monday, 24 September at 20:30 BST and then available in the UK on theBBC iPlayer.