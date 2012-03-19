Media player
Schools 'illegally excluding pupils in England'
A minority of schools in England are illegally excluding pupils, according to the Children's Commissioner for England.
Dr Maggie Atkinson said most schools did a fantastic job, but some head teachers were not following the correct route.
Head teacher Joan McVittie explained the legal way to exclude students.
19 Mar 2012
