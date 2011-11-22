Media player
Ofsted wants more ambition from 'coasting schools'
There are too many lacklustre schools in England which are not pushing children to reach their potential, says the annual report from Ofsted.
The education watchdog's report says too many schools are failing to rise above the "satisfactory" grade.
There are also concerns about teaching quality, which was no better than satisfactory in 41% of schools.
Ofsted's chief inspector Miriam Rosen said it was of "great concern" that so many schools remained at this grade.
Reeta Chakrabarti reports.
22 Nov 2011
