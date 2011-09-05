Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First free schools open in England
A total of 24 free schools will open their doors for the first time this week, as part of the government policy to allow parents, teachers and other groups to set up schools in England.
The semi-independent schools are paid for by the state rather than local authorities, giving increased control over the curriculum, teachers' pay and opening hours.
Supporters say they will provide real choice for parents but critics say they are expensive and divisive.
Reeta Chakrabarti reports.
-
05 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window