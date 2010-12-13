Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students across UK protest government plans to cut EMA
Thousands of students across England are protesting today against the scrapping of the Education Maintenance Allowance or EMA.
The government plans to scrap the scheme, which is aimed at encouraging poorer pupils to stay in education, from September next year.
Supporters of the EMA, which is worth up to £30 a week, say it stops thousands of students dropping out.
However, ministers say it is an inefficient scheme. is due to come to an end in 2011.
Sophie Hutchinson reports.
-
13 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-11984821/students-across-uk-protest-government-plans-to-cut-emaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window