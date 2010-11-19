Media player
'Ministry of Stories' opens to inspire young writers
Author Nick Hornby has established a "Ministry of Stories" to inspire the next generation of writers and playwrights.
At the front is a fanciful mock-up of a Dickensian shop, stocking Harry Potter-inspired products such as rolls of "fang floss" and jars of "human snot".
But in the back there is a classroom space where children will be taught the fundamentals of story telling.
The BBC's Graham Satchell reports.
19 Nov 2010
