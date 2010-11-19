Video

Author Nick Hornby has established a "Ministry of Stories" to inspire the next generation of writers and playwrights.

At the front is a fanciful mock-up of a Dickensian shop, stocking Harry Potter-inspired products such as rolls of "fang floss" and jars of "human snot".

But in the back there is a classroom space where children will be taught the fundamentals of story telling.

