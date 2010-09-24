Media player
Building playground equipment for bigger children
In England one in three children is now classed as overweight and with child obesity still increasing, manufacturers and retailers are adapting their products.
TP Activity Toys has been making outdoor play equipment for more than half a century and are now producing and testing equipment for bigger, heavier children.
Managing Director Chris Martyn-Smith showed BBC News how slides and see-saws have changed over the years.
24 Sep 2010
