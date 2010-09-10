Sally Coates, Head Teacher
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

School 'transformed' by becoming an academy

New figures suggest that most academy schools in England which were set up under Labour - are achieving greater rates of academic improvement than the schools they replaced.

However, The National Audit Office is warning that the rapid expansion of the scheme, planned by the coalition government, will put extra pressure on resources.

Sally Coates is the head teacher of Burlington Danes Academy in West London, she says that becoming an academy 'transformed' her school.

  • 10 Sep 2010
Go to next video: Academies 'performing impressively'