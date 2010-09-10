Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School 'transformed' by becoming an academy
New figures suggest that most academy schools in England which were set up under Labour - are achieving greater rates of academic improvement than the schools they replaced.
However, The National Audit Office is warning that the rapid expansion of the scheme, planned by the coalition government, will put extra pressure on resources.
Sally Coates is the head teacher of Burlington Danes Academy in West London, she says that becoming an academy 'transformed' her school.
-
10 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window