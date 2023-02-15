Disabled parenting: ‘There’s loads of joy’

Being a parent for the first time is challenging for anyone. But when you’re a disabled parent, it brings with it many more complexities, including discrimination from society and the medical profession.

Nina Tame is a writer and disability advocate. She joined Anita Rani on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour to discuss her experience of being a parent with spina bifida and the joy it brings her. She has four children, one of whom also has spina bifida.

She’s one of the contributors in ‘We’ve Got This’, an anthology of stories written by parents who identify as disabled, blind, deaf, neurodivergent or chronically ill, about the challenges and the positives they’ve faced.

The book, edited by Eliza Hull, who has Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome, aims to empower disabled parents and change the way people view disability.

You can listen to the full interview with Nina and Eliza on BBC Sounds – it’s the episode from 10 February.