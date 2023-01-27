Huw Edwards on depression: 'I'm not the least bit embarrassed'

BBC News at Ten broadcaster, Huw Edwards, joins Nikki Fox and Emma Tracey in the studio to talk about his own experience of depression and much more.

And after three years of shielding, thousands of immunosuppressed people are campaigning for the approval of a treatment which would protect them against Covid-19, where vaccines have failed.

Mark Oakley from The Forgotten 500k campaign and Paul Howard from Lupus UK explain why its key to the health of half a million people. And we hear from one man who moved to a canal boat to protect himself.

Produced by: Keiligh Baker, Amy Elizabeth and Emma Tracey

Recorded and mixed by: Dave O'Neill

Series editor: Beth Rose

Editors: Damon Rose and Sam Bonham