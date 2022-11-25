It’s been one small step for man, one giant leap for disabled people this week as the European Space Agency announced the world’s first disabled astronaut.

Paralympian John McFall was revealed as the first ever parastronaut at a glitzy ceremony in Paris. The BBC’s Jonathan Amos was there and gave Nikki Fox and Emma Tracey the lowdown on the event and John’s new career.

Did you know England won the world cup? Nikki and Emma celebrate the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winners after they defeated France, and attempt ‘The Finlay’ celebratory dance, made famous by footballer Jack Grealish.

Producers: Keiligh Baker, Amy Elizabeth and Emma Tracey

Recording/mixing: Dave O'Neill

Series Editor: Beth Rose

Senior News Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall