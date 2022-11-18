Benefits are set to go up with inflation, according to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement, but what's in it for you if you're disabled? Nikki Fox and Emma Tracey get the crucial lowdown from Fazilet Hadid from Disability Rights UK.

If you are disabled and thinking of taking a break to New York, her recent experiences might just come in handy.

And Martin Hibbert, a survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing, describes his recovery, how so-called disaster trolls have been questioning that the event ever happened at all, and how this has affected him.

Producers: Beth Rose, Keiligh Baker, Amy Elizabeth and Emma Tracey

Recording/mixing: Dave O'Neill

Editors: Damon Rose and Jonathan Aspinwall