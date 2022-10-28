Anna Tyler's life changed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Chair of the RNIB, who is visually impaired, says she was "horrified" at not being offered accessible medical information, that she was able to read, while going through treatment - from important leaflets to medical notes and consent forms. Despite a law to ensure all medical information is accessible, we hear that Anna is far from alone in her worries.

Nikki Fox talks about her discovery of tandem electric scooters while Emma Tracey confesses she hates Halloween fancy dress because she can't see what she's wearing (bin bags, it turns out).

And TV pundit Asta Philpot, 40, reveals for the first time that in 2018 he had no choice but to move into a care home for 18 months after his care package failed. He's now living with his parents and has just found love.

Hosts: Nikki Fox and Emma Tracey

Producers: Amy Elizabeth and Emma Tracey

Recording / mixing: Dave O'Neill

Series Producer: Beth Rose

Senior News Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall