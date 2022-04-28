Mum struggles with disabled daughter’s energy costs

Single mum Adele Ingham says she is struggling to keep up with the high energy bills associated with caring for her disabled daughter Molly.

Molly was diagnosed three years ago with Batten Disease – an incurable illness that affects the nervous system – and the 13-year-old now relies on a range of specialist equipment every day.

Adele says her bills are already higher than the average household, and with energy prices rising, she is concerned for the future.

The BBC's Disability News Correspondent Nikki Fox went to meet them.