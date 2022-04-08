'Life without Covid rules is much worse than we thought'

Covid vaccines and treatments have made a huge difference in the UK's fight against the virus - and in February all remaining restrictions on people's daily lives were lifted.

But the government says it recognises the concerns of the "small group" of people whose children remain at a higher risk from the disease.

Isabel Pearson, 11, from Exeter, has a condition called Trisomy 18. She is considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

Her mum, Alison, says life with no restrictions has been "much worse than I thought it was going to be".

