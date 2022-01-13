Mentally Interesting: Anxiety or heart attack?

Can you tell if your pain or symptoms mean you have a physical or mental problem?

Our presenters - Mark and Seaneen - often delay getting medical help because of this and worry everything will be put down to mental ill health.

Plus, guest Helen Moulinos from POHWER explains what advocacy is, and describes how she learned to speak up for herself and her mentally ill father from a very young age. She is also a 9/11 survivor.

With Seaneen Molloy and Mark Brown. Produced by Emma Tracey.

Subscribe to Ouch on BBC Sounds or tell your smart speaker "Ask the BBC for Ouch"

Email: ouch@bbc.co.uk