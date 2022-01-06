Mentally Interesting: 'Something to take care of'

Having pets has helped presenters Seaneen and Mark with their mental health ... though Seaneen admits it’s tricky hiding cats from landlords.

Hear listeners' stories including gaming journalist Sam's choice of animal which might be more distressing than helpful for some! His rats give him something to come home to, he says.

Pictures of pets mentioned in this episode will appear on our Twitter feed

With Seaneen Molloy and Mark Brown - every week in January 2022.

Produced by Emma Tracey.

