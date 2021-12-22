From a young age, the children of deaf adults (CODAs) take on the huge responsibility of interpreting for their parents. As a result, they are often emotionally switched on, assiduously punctual, confident, and - by necessity - very organised.

Humera Iqbal, associate professor of psychology at University College London, steps into their remarkable world, meeting CODA children as they chat and translate, while their families are out and about getting things done.

And she hears from adult CODAs to find out how the interpreting they did in childhood shaped them later in life.

This programme is signed in British Sign Language.

Image: A BSL interpreter together with CODAs Francesca Bussey, Ella, Jemina, Ray, Khadija and Alec.

