Paralympic memories: 'Nothing can stop us'

Four Paralympian champions share their glory and their pain before they fly home from the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Featuring: Venezuelan 100m gold and 400m silver medallist Lisbeli Vera Andrade; South African long jump gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu; Kenyan rowing champion Asiya Mohamed Sururu; And British wheelchair rugby gold medallist Aaron Phipps.

By Giovanni Belo and Claire Press

