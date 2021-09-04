Four Paralympian champions share their glory and their pain before they fly home from the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Featuring:

Venezuelan 100m gold and 400m silver medallist Lisbeli Vera Andrade;

South African long jump and 200m gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu;

Kenyan rowing champion Asiya Mohamed Sururu;

And British wheelchair rugby gold medallist Aaron Phipps.

By Giovanni Belo and Claire Press