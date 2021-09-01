Paralympics: How hand-cycling saved my life
In preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, South Korean hand-cycling champion, Doyeon Lee has been riding more than 300km every week. But despite nearly a decade in the sport, she’s still not always welcomed on the roads. During a recent race, people even called the police to report a "dangerous" woman was loose on the roads.
BBC Korea’s Julie Yoonnyung Lee speaks to the defiant Doyeon ahead of her journey to Tokyo.
Reporter - Julie Yoonnyung Lee
Camera – Junseo Yang
Editor - Pooja Chhabria
Series Producer - Claire Press
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Disability