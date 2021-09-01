In preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, South Korean hand-cycling champion, Doyeon Lee has been riding more than 300km every week. But despite nearly a decade in the sport, she’s still not always welcomed on the roads. During a recent race, people even called the police to report a "dangerous" woman was loose on the roads.

BBC Korea’s Julie Yoonnyung Lee speaks to the defiant Doyeon ahead of her journey to Tokyo.

Reporter - Julie Yoonnyung Lee

Camera – Junseo Yang

Editor - Pooja Chhabria

Series Producer - Claire Press