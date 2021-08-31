Taking tornado kicks to Tokyo
For the first time, the Paralympic games in Tokyo will host a Para-Taekwondo competition. But the birthplace of this martial art form, South Korea, is only sending one player to the games.
Speaking to the BBC, two south Korean players explain the beauty of the sport, and the hope and energy it gives them.
Reporter: Julie Yoonnyung Lee
Shoot-edit: Jungmin Choi
Camera person: Junseo Yang
Producer: Lina Shaikhouni and Claire Press
