Taking tornado kicks to Tokyo

For the first time, the Paralympic games in Tokyo will host a Para-Taekwondo competition. But the birthplace of this martial art form, South Korea, is only sending one player to the games.

Speaking to the BBC, two south Korean players explain the beauty of the sport, and the hope and energy it gives them.

Reporter: Julie Yoonnyung Lee

Shoot-edit: Jungmin Choi

Camera person: Junseo Yang

Producer: Lina Shaikhouni and Claire Press

