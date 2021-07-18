Lex Gillette: Record-breaking blind long jumper
Lex Gillette is a four-time Paralympic medallist and world record holder in the long jump for totally blind athletes, competing around the world with the support of his sighted guide.
He may be among the greatest athletes in the history of the Games to have not won gold – but could Tokyo 2020 be his time to triumph?
Find more stories about what it takes to win at On the Podium from BBC World Service
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Disability