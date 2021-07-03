'Giving my sister a voice'

Della has a rare genetic condition called Bainbridge-Ropers Syndrome. It affects her ability to speak. Her brother, Archer, wanted to help his sister communicate - and didn't think it was fair to rely on expensive communication apps. Aged just 16, Archer decided to develop one himself, for free and accessible to all.

