Seaneen has a bipolar diagnosis, so when she experienced sudden and severe anxiety after having baby Jack in January, the perinatal mental health team came straight away.

A medication increase caused further difficulties and an infection landed her in A&E. Recovering now, she feels "robbed" of Jack’s first golden month and worries what impact it has had on him.

Plus, we discuss how to talk to your child about Mummy or Daddy's mental health difficulties. And there’s another clanger from the Book of Awkward Questions.

Presented by Mark Brown and Seaneen Molloy. Produced by Emma Tracey.

