‘Friendly fire’ in my brain led to me being wrongly sectioned

Model Lucy Dawson was just 21 when she was wrongly sectioned for three months.

Doctors believed she was experiencing a mental health breakdown, but she later learned she had encephalitis – a rare but serious condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the brain in a situation called “friendly fire”.

While in hospital, an accident on the psychiatric ward led Lucy to become permanently disabled.

"At one point I really thought my life was over, I was so depressed," she says. "But somehow I managed to turn it around - I was so unlucky, but at the same time I'm so lucky to have persevered."

Now a successful model and disability advocate, Lucy talks about her time in hospital, why she likes to make sure her mobility aids are pictured on lingerie shoots, and how she deals with online trolls.

