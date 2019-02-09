BBC's Frank Gardner: 'I came so close to not making it'
Sixteen years after being shot by al-Qaeda, BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner explores what it is like to suddenly become disabled.
In this clip, he revisits the hospital where he spent months receiving treatment for his injuries, for the first time.
In Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story, he talks about the effects his injuries have had on his life, work, relationships and the way he views himself.
