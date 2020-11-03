'I was howling with pain and there was blood everywhere'

In 2004 BBC journalist and author Frank Gardner was shot six times by Islamist extremists while on a reporting job in Saudi Arabia.

Against all the odds, he survived. His cameraman, Simon Cumbers, was killed.

Nearly two decades on Frank revisits this part of his life to explore what it's like to suddenly become disabled, the physical pain he still feels in his legs 16 years on and how he manages the psychological impact of the attack.

He also chats about the years he lived in Cairo and Bahrain, his latest spy novel and his new BBC documentary, Being Frank.

Presented by Beth Rose

