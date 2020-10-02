‘There’s no right way to be a student’

Starting University can be incredibly exciting but also daunting – especially given the current Covid-19 restrictions.

And what if you have a disability to manage too? Are you worried it might hold you back from enjoying the full experience? – Pippa and Matt don’t think it will!

Taking soon-to-be fresher Tom* under their wings, Pippa Stacey - author of University and Chronic Illness: A Survival Guide - and recent Durham graduate Matthew Prudham share their experiences and top tips.

Pippa became a pro at pacing herself to manage her M.E while studying and enjoying the student life at York and Matt, who has epilepsy, has some sound advice on tactfully asking housemates to keep the noise down (and keeping anxious parents off your back!).

From Taylor Swift to Bradley Walsh we explore what really happens when you move away from home, and how, even with lockdown, you can still have loads of fun!

Produced by Amy Elizabeth.

