'Remember when we were stockpiling toilet roll'

Kate Monaghan has been isolating with her wife Holly and daughter Scout since March.

Kate has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and endometriosis and Holly is the recipient of a kidney transplant and falls within the 'high risk' category.

They shielded during lockdown and kept an audio diary for BBC Ouch. In this highlights episode, we hear why they suddenly disappeared from your podcast feeds, (Spoiler: It's good news!) and recall some of the best bits.

And remember back in April when the supermarket shelves were empty and everyone was stockpiling toilet roll? Or the fear and confusion of that dreaded government text advising strict shielding for 12 weeks?

Kate and Holly have been refreshingly honest throughout and many have found this podcast both comforting and laugh out loud funny.

Produced and Presented by Amy Elizabeth.

Subscribe to this podcast on BBC Sounds or ask 'Ask the BBC for Ouch' to your smart speaker.