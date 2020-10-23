‘I couldn’t hear my voice’

A crash in Morgan Fox's final season as a cyclist left him with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Then, an overdose of antibiotics given during his treatment led to almost total hearing loss.

Fox says his engineering background helped him cope with deafness, then with learning to hear with a cochlear implant.

Now he runs Ireland's first professional cycling programme where reasonable adjustments are in place.

Presented by Harry Low. Read the full transcript.

Subscribe to this podcast on BBC Sounds or say "Ask the BBC for Ouch" to your smart speaker.