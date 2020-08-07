'Did anyone else miss sex during chemo?'

Keiligh Baker was diagnosed with chronic leukaemia three years ago and became single just before the pandemic hit - now she's decided to give internet dating a go, but how does that work when cancer's involved?

Emily Frost and Kirsty Hopgood join her from their childhood bedrooms to discuss the anxieties around treatment and how that has changed their appearance, the surprising messages they've received and whether to upload pictures to dating apps with or without hair.

Neil MacVictor was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 25 and, after experiencing low confidence as a result, started taking dating classes with Shine Cancer Support. He found them so useful he now teaches the workshops himself.

Produced by Amy Elizabeth.

