Maskcast: “If I’m struggling, be kind”

Video
A deaf, blind and autistic take on wearing and removing face coverings.
Face coverings are compulsory in shops and on public transport at the moment (with a few exemptions) – but how will it impact your day-to-day lives?
Maddie Molloy lip-reads so sometimes needs people to remove their mask while Drew Miller Hyndman is autistic and rule-breaking makes him anxious. He wants everyone to wear face coverings wherever possible.
Emma Tracey is blind and has discovered that wearing a mask changes the way she perceives her surroundings.
How are you finding it? You can share your experiences by emailing ouch@bbc.co.uk
Subscribe to Ouch's podcast on BBC Sounds or say "Ask the BBC for Ouch" to your smart speaker.
-
28 Jul 2020