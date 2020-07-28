Maskcast: “If I’m struggling, be kind”

Video

Face coverings are compulsory in shops and on public transport at the moment (with a few exemptions) – but how will it impact your day-to-day lives?

Maddie Molloy lip-reads so sometimes needs people to remove their mask while Drew Miller Hyndman is autistic and rule-breaking makes him anxious. He wants everyone to wear face coverings wherever possible.

Emma Tracey is blind and has discovered that wearing a mask changes the way she perceives her surroundings.

How are you finding it? You can share your experiences by emailing ouch@bbc.co.uk

