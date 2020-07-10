Media player
'My house became a bit like rehab’
Only last year, 28-year-old Ben Robinson's alcohol dependency was so severe he was days away from death.
Following a stint in rehab and months of hard work rebuilding his life, he felt his recovery had gone backwards when the world went into lockdown.
With limited access to his support network and temptation growing by the day, Ben describes the mental and physical challenges he’s faced over the past three months and why he created his blog, Beyond the Bottle.
Produced and presented by Amy Elizabeth.
