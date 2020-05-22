'Naughty Robot!'

Video

Ten weeks into isolation and Kate's painful impairment, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, is exhausting her.

A virtual food lesson from her Mum on how to make toad-in-the-hole doesn't quite go to plan and three-year-old Scout has found a fascination with cleaning the house - now that the vacuum cleaner is a robot.

Produced by Amy Elizabeth - email amy.elizabeth@bbc.co.uk to get a message to Kate and Holly.

