‘When the pandemic started, my panic attacks stopped’

Ouch favourites Mark Brown and Seaneen Molloy have dealt with mental health difficulties for a long time, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, things changed.

Seaneen felt liberated. After years of panic attacks she suddenly felt calm now a crisis had arrived and the rest of the world could finally see how scary the place could be.

Mark felt unwell at the beginning and has had dilemmas to deal with. Most recently he met a stranger in the park who confided her mother had recently died and no one had been in touch. How do you offer comfort in a world of social distancing?

There’s also a tonne of fun stuff in this episode too from escaped bras to Zoom personalities and talk of a zombie apocalypse.

Produced by Emma Tracey.

Subscribe to Ouch on BBC Sounds or say "Ask the BBC for Ouch" to your smart speaker.