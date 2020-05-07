'I can't believe we're arguing about this!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I can't believe we're arguing about this!'

After eight long weeks of isolation with wife Holly and three-year-old daughter Scout, Kate is finding her patience being tested.

She has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and is gaining a little bit of weight thanks to comfort eating. It's putting a strain on her already inflamed joints but should she start being disciplined or stop feeling guilty as we are in a pandemic after all!

Worst of all, Holly, who is on immunosuppressants - suddenly feels poorly. Is she showing Covid-19 symptoms?

Produced by Amy Elizabeth - email amy.elizabeth@bbc.co.uk to get a message to Kate and Holly.

Subscribe to this podcast on BBC Sounds or say "Ask the BBC for Ouch" to your smart speaker.

  • 07 May 2020