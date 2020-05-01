'We should all be allowed to say "this is really hard"'

Video

Kate's Elhers-Danlos syndrome is causing her great pain this week, to the point she can't sleep or dress herself.

Seven weeks in and she's finding her joints and mental health are suffering from the lack of movement due to isolating.

Kate's wife Holly is on immunosuppressants and shielding for 12 weeks, but, together as a family, they make the decision to finally go for a social distanced walk. Was it the right choice?

Produced by Amy Elizabeth - email amy.elizabeth@bbc.co.uk to get a message to Kate and Holly.

