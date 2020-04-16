'Me and the guide dog went into lockdown so I adopted a cat'

Video

Coronavirus is making itself known globally, so Cabin Fever thought it too would hot-foot it around the world to see how disabled people are managing.

Lee Kumatat left the UK on 2 January for a brand new life in San Francisco, USA.

Three months later we find her trying to live in lockdown in an unfamiliar city with a guide dog....and Pip, the cat she adopted a week ago.

Holly Lane in Perth, Australia is doing her best not to touch anything but says that's surprisingly hard when she's "stumbling" about all day on the sticks she uses. Being a person with cerebral palsy, she has to hold onto things around her to keep her balance.

She's also cashing in on newly-discovered energy stores after cutting out her three hour commute by working from home.

Presented by Emma Tracey. Produced by Beth Rose. A full transcript is available here.

Subscribe on BBC Sounds or say “Ask the BBC for Ouch” to your smart speaker.