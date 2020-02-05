Liz Carr: Silent Witness star reveals film role

Video

Liz Carr has just left BBC drama Silent Witness on a high, after eight years playing forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery - So what's next for the disabled actor and activist?

Hollywood is the answer.

Liz will be hitting the silver screen alongside A-listers including Mark Wahlberg in big budget film, Infinite, this summer.

We like to think it was her seven-year stint on the Ouch podcast which set Liz up for the big time, but 80 hours on BBC primetime television might also have given her the necessary experience.

During that time, Liz explored storylines close to her heart including caring for, and losing, a terminally ill parent, something she personally went through a year ago. This topic, and the way Liz portrayed it, received a big response from the audience, some of whom said it helped them grieve their own parents.

The wheelchair-user also reveals how hard she worked to ensure Clarissa was true to disabled life, "refusing to say lines that were problematic" and making sure the character got decent storylines.

Presented by Emma Tracey - once she wins the battle for the microphone.

