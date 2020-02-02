'I've never felt so alive'

Video

A student with a progressive muscle-wasting condition says being able to ski on his own is the most exciting thing he’s ever done in his life.

Twenty-year-old Alex Smith from Ivybridge in Devon has just returned with his friends from a skiing trip to Andorra, organised by the specialist college he goes to.

It’s a chance for students like Alex to not only push past the physical boundaries that severely limit day-to-day life, but also practise the skills they need to become independent when they leave education.

Filmed and edited by Rachel Price