'I've never felt so alive'
A student with a progressive muscle-wasting condition says being able to ski on his own is the most exciting thing he’s ever done in his life.
Twenty-year-old Alex Smith from Ivybridge in Devon has just returned with his friends from a skiing trip to Andorra, organised by the specialist college he goes to.
It’s a chance for students like Alex to not only push past the physical boundaries that severely limit day-to-day life, but also practise the skills they need to become independent when they leave education.
Filmed and edited by Rachel Price
02 Feb 2020
