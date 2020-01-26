Video

Para-swimmer Grace Harvey has revealed what it was like to walk for the first time in a robotic suit.

The European medallist, who is in Suzuka in Japan training for Tokyo 2020, told BBC Radio 5 Live that she was "overwhelmed" by the experience.

She said she cried afterwards, adding "I had experienced the life that I was never destined for."

The Paralympic hopeful was invited to Suzuka University to use their cyborg technology and was given the chance to try out a walking suit.

