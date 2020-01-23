How not to tell someone they have Parkinson's

Video

Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the most "horrible" way.

The journalist, now synonymous with darts, says his doctor had a "God-like complex" and first asked how big his mortgage was and whether he had children before delivering the diagnosis.

But it was not Clark's first experience of Parkinson's. His father was also diagnosed with the neurological condition at the same age, 44, but chose not to tell anyone about it for years. He later took his own life.

The broadcaster, who's now 53 and twice met Muhammad Ali tells BBC Ouch's Harry Low why he's doing everything differently to his father, when it comes to the condition, and why he's planning to climb to the base camp of Mount Everest in November.

