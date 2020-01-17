Tom, The Greatest Dancer and cystic fibrosis

Video

Tom Oakley's dreams came true when he got through to the second round of BBC One talent show The Greatest Dancer after judge Oti Mabuse, who also stars in Strictly Come Dancing, called him a "phenomenal dancer".

As well as spending more than 20 hours a week at dance college, the 16-year-old has to manage the chronic illness cystic fibrosis which affects his ability to breathe and digest food. When he first started to dance "my lungs used to burn," he says, but now it's made him healthier than ever.

Tom chats to BBC Ouch's Beth Rose after a day in the dance studio. A full transcript will appear here soon.

