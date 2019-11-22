'I don't want "Daddy's little princess" on my T-shirt'

Video

Sinead Burke is all about fashion and equality and in September appeared on the front cover of British Vogue.

At three-and-a-half feet tall, she describes herself as a "little person".

But what if the most fashionable choice of clothes you have are in the children's department and have "Daddy's Little Princess" printed on them?

In this month's Ouch podcast, Sinead explains how she uses people's interest in fashion to shine a light on inclusive design in fashion, public spaces and equality.

It's also led to other opportunities such as attending the prestigious Met Gala and the launch of her own podcast series with guests including Victoria Beckham.

One of the programme's hosts, Simon Minty, is also a little person and delves into areas most interviewers wouldn't dare go into which brings about plenty of wicked humour.

